 Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
BJP fielded Navya Haridas (L), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (R) | Facebook/ File Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas, a young party leader, against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha bye-election from the seat.

Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on October 23, Congress sources said.

Priyanka and Rahul will hold a roadshow ahead of the nomination filing, they added. This will be debut election for Priyanka Gandhi Congress approved Priyanka Gandhi's candidature on October 15, after the bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.
Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

FPJ Shorts
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala
Maharashtra: Raigad District Collector Denies Liquor Shop Proposal In Panvel Housing Complex After Resident Protests
Maharashtra: Raigad District Collector Denies Liquor Shop Proposal In Panvel Housing Complex After Resident Protests
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Gadhi River In Panvel
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Gadhi River In Panvel
Read Also
Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Arrive In Srinagar To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony Of...
article-image

The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

Navya Haridas is an office-bearer of BJP Mahil Morcha in Kerala.

BJP also released list of candidates for Assembly by-elections from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

In Assam, BJP has fielded Nihar Rajan Das from Dholai, Diganta Ghatowar from Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri.

In Bihar, BJP fielded Vishal Prashant from Tarari, Ashok kumar Singh from Ramgarh, and Sunil Soni from Raipur City South. Bharat Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, Karnataka, Bangaru Hanumandu from Sandur.

In Kerala, C Krishnakumar will fight elections on the BJP seat from Palakkad and K Balakrishnan from Chelakkara. From Madhya Pradesh's Vijaupur Ramnivas Rawat will fight the election and Ramakant Bhargav from Budhni.
In Rajasthan, BJP has fielded Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Unlara, Revant Ram Dangra from Khinwsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumber.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jawans, Kisans, Pehalwans Have Vowed To Oust BJP, Claims Congress...
article-image

In West Bengal, BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Roy from Sitai, Rahul Lohar from Madarihat, Rupak Mitra from Naihati, Bimal Das from Haroa, Subhrajit Roy from Medinipur and Ananya Roy Chakraborty from Taldangra.

The largest number of bypolls will be held in Uttar Pradesh and seats going to the polls are Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi...

Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi...

Manipur: Militants Attack Bodobekra Police Station; Security Forces Respond Amid Escalating Violence

Manipur: Militants Attack Bodobekra Police Station; Security Forces Respond Amid Escalating Violence

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet Junior Doctors On Oct 21 At Nabanna

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet Junior Doctors On Oct 21 At Nabanna

Tragic! Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel In UP's Agra;...

Tragic! Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel In UP's Agra;...

Hyderabad: 140 People, Including 42 Women, Arrested For Obscene Acts & Dance After Surprise Raid At...

Hyderabad: 140 People, Including 42 Women, Arrested For Obscene Acts & Dance After Surprise Raid At...