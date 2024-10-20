Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

BJP fielded Navya Haridas (L), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (R) | Facebook/ File Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas, a young party leader, against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha bye-election from the seat.

Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on October 23, Congress sources said.

Priyanka and Rahul will hold a roadshow ahead of the nomination filing, they added. This will be debut election for Priyanka Gandhi Congress approved Priyanka Gandhi's candidature on October 15, after the bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

Navya Haridas is an office-bearer of BJP Mahil Morcha in Kerala.

BJP also released list of candidates for Assembly by-elections from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

In Assam, BJP has fielded Nihar Rajan Das from Dholai, Diganta Ghatowar from Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri.

In Bihar, BJP fielded Vishal Prashant from Tarari, Ashok kumar Singh from Ramgarh, and Sunil Soni from Raipur City South. Bharat Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, Karnataka, Bangaru Hanumandu from Sandur.

In Kerala, C Krishnakumar will fight elections on the BJP seat from Palakkad and K Balakrishnan from Chelakkara. From Madhya Pradesh's Vijaupur Ramnivas Rawat will fight the election and Ramakant Bhargav from Budhni.

In Rajasthan, BJP has fielded Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Unlara, Revant Ram Dangra from Khinwsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumber.

In West Bengal, BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Roy from Sitai, Rahul Lohar from Madarihat, Rupak Mitra from Naihati, Bimal Das from Haroa, Subhrajit Roy from Medinipur and Ananya Roy Chakraborty from Taldangra.

The largest number of bypolls will be held in Uttar Pradesh and seats going to the polls are Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau.