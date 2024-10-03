Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jawans, Kisans, Pehalwans Have Vowed To Oust BJP, Claims Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi; VIDEO

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | IANS

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the Jawans (soldiers), Kisans (farmers) and the Pehalwans (wrestlers) of Haryana, who, she alleged had been "mistreated by the BJP government'', had vowed to oust it.

Addressing an election rally to campaign for party candidate wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat in Julana assembly segment, the Congress general secretary Priyanka, held that Vinesh’s trust was broken in the Olympics. Everybody was happy when that she was set to bring a medal for the country, but then her trust broken, just because she had raised her voice against injustice to her and other wrestlers, the Congress leader held referring to the wrestlers’ stir against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced charges of molestation and harassment.

Jind, Haryana: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi received a grand welcome in Julana, Jind, with Vinesh Phogat honoring her with a mace.



Priyanka Gandhi says, "Haryana is the land of farmers, soldiers, and wrestlers, and I'm proud to be here. In this land, Lord Krishna… pic.twitter.com/3pLQScY2gz — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2024

Speaking about the farmers protest, Priyanka alleged that "when farmers sat on the border of Delhi against black agricultural laws, 750 of them were martyred, but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not care to meet them. It was only when the elections came in Uttar Pradesh, the laws were withdrawn’’.

Taking a dig at the BJP for talking about giving a minimum support price (MSP) on 24 crops in Haryana, she pointed out that 10 of these crops were not grown by farmers in Haryana.

She also referred to the Agniveer scheme, where soldiers will be recruited for four years without any pension. “The youth will become unemployed after four years and then look for a job”, she held adding that the “Agniveer scheme is a fraud with the youth”.

Alleging corruption in Haryana, the Congress general secretary went on to say there was a long list of scams committed during BJP government in Haryana - Dadam mining scam, Yamuna mining scam, liquor scam, registry scam, paddy purchase scam, roadways scheme scam, paper leaks and recruitment scams, to name a few.