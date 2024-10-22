Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kalpetta, Wayanad, a Karnataka government statement said.

Congress approved Priyanka's candidature on October 15, after the by-poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Earlier on Tuesday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi endorsed his sister's candidature saying she would be a champion of Wayanad.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," he posted on X.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also accompany her for filing her nomination before the Returning Officer (RO) in Kalpetta, in Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also going to hold a road show starting at 11 AM and filing the nomination at noon, according to sources.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and took his guidance and blessings ahead of the nomination and election campaign for the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala.

In the run-up to the by-polls, Congress appointed Saral Patel as Media Coordinator for Wayanad with immediate effect, an All India Congress Committee statement said on October 19.

About The By-Polls In Wayanad

The by-polls in Wayanad were designated as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi decided to choose Rae Bareli, vacating Wayanad after being elected from both the seats in general elections held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Wayanad seat, Navya Hariprasad, said that her opponent would be facing "tough competition" in the upcoming by-polls.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) also announced their candidate, Sathyan Mokeri.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

