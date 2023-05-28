Watch: PM Modi receives standing ovation walking into new Parliament

PM Modi at New Parliament's inauguration | Twitter

Amidst chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday walked into the new Parliament building, he had inaugurated in a ceremony earlier this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the chamber of the new Parliament building for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi gets a thunderous welcome in the new, majestic and magnificent building of the Parliament!#MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/y32O6p91U2 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2023

The first phase of the ceremony started early this morning with Vedic rituals and a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony. The Prime Minister installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He also prostrated before it and sought the blessings of the Adheenams from various temples in Tamil Nadu.

PM installs historic Sengol in Parliament

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947. Prime Minister dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque.

A traditional ceremony

During the first phase of the inauguration, PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building and handed over mementoes to them. During the ceremony, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was held at the new Parliament building, where a 'sarva-dharma prarthana' was held by religious leaders in various languages. PM Modi also paid tributes to VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the new Parliament.

The second leg of the ceremony began with the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber. All the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are present on the occasion. The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha addressed the gathering and read out President Droupadi Murmu's congratulatory message on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. This Parliament, illuminated by the collective hopes and aspirations of our citizens, provides our nation with the energy to march towards a bright future, he read.

Breaking free from the shackles of slave mentality

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha also read out Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's message on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. This new Parliament, is a symbol of our country's resolve to break free from the shackles of slave mentality, he said. The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work further to enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

#WATCH | "There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made": PM Modi#NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/npVAbuyIec — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.