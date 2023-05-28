RJD compares new Parliament building to coffin; BJP calls for legal action |

The inauguration of the new Parliament Building in India has sparked a wave of controversy, with the opposition parties launching scathing attacks. In the midst of this heated debate, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Yadav, has stirred further controversy by posting a tweet comparing the new building's structure to that of a coffin. The RJD's tweet featured a caption that simply questioned, "What's this?"

BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi slammed RJD over coffin tweet

The RJD's tweet drew swift criticism from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), with senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi condemning the comparison. Modi called for legal action, suggesting that those responsible for equating the new Parliament building with a coffin should be charged with treason.

#WATCH | A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin: BJP leader Sushil Modi on RJD's tweet comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin pic.twitter.com/K9FYLMELxX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

#WATCH | The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions...: RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav on his party comparing the new Parliament with a… pic.twitter.com/bY4yVfFzzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

RJD leader clarifies party stand

Soon after RJD received backlash on the tweet, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav came forward to clarify the real meaning of the tweet.

"The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions," said RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav on his party comparing the new Parliament with a coffin

Nitish Kumar expresses disapproval on inauguration ceremony, BJP reacts

Adding to the chorus of dissent, the Janta Dal United (JDU) led by Nitish Kumar expressed their disapproval, claiming that the inauguration of the new building was contributing to a history of disgrace.

In response to these criticisms, the BJP launched a sharp counterattack. Party members argued that if the opposition held no regard for the new Parliament building, their leaders should refrain from entering the House and resign from their positions immediately.

The inauguration ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be done on Sunday. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Prime Minister commenced the ceremony with a religious pooja this morning. After the pooja, both the Prime Minister and Speaker Birla entered the new Lok Sabha, where PM Modi placed the historic 'Sengol' near the Speaker's chair. Finally, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the official inauguration of the new Parliament building.