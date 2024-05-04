Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: CM Siddaramaiah Assures Fair Probe |

Bengaluru: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that "all parties responsible are brought to book" in connection with the alleged obscene video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded assuring fair probe into the case. Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), Siddaramaiah said, "The recent case involving Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation. Upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in our legal system. Rahul Gandhi has written a letter, emphasizing support for the victims. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure a fair process."

Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter, "I am writing to you regarding the horrific sexual violence unleashed by the sitting Member of Parliament from Hassan. Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment."

Details of the case

HD Revanna was booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused.

" As per a report of ANI, "Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prajwal Revanna had travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA regarding his travel. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Ministry did not issue any visa note for Prajwal to visit any other country. M Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels."