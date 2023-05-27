New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan,' says PM Modi in swipe at Congress

27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury says 19 opposition parties are 'boycotting' the inauguration event.
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
Sharad Pawar says he will not attend the inauguration and follow the decision taken by opposition leaders.
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
With its strategic location, situated just 750 meters away from the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan, the New Parliament House holds a prominent position amidst the grandeur of the Central Vista.
27 May 2023 10:29 PM IST
This majestic structure, located on Sansad Marg, is designed to be the new seat of the Parliament of India. It will house both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, serving as the lower and upper houses, respectively, in India's bicameral parliament.
27 May 2023 10:29 PM IST