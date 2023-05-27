 New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan,' says PM Modi in swipe at Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan,' says PM Modi in swipe at Congress
Live Updates

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan,' says PM Modi in swipe at Congress

The much-anticipated New Parliament House, a key component of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is ready to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST

CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury says 19 opposition parties are 'boycotting' the inauguration event. 

27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST

Sharad Pawar says he will not attend the inauguration and follow the decision taken by opposition leaders. 

27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST
27 May 2023 10:49 PM IST

With its strategic location, situated just 750 meters away from the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan, the New Parliament House holds a prominent position amidst the grandeur of the Central Vista.

27 May 2023 10:29 PM IST

This majestic structure, located on Sansad Marg, is designed to be the new seat of the Parliament of India. It will house both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, serving as the lower and upper houses, respectively, in India's bicameral parliament.

27 May 2023 10:29 PM IST

Tomorrow, on May 28th, 2023, a significant event is set to take place in the heart of India's capital, New Delhi. The much-anticipated New Parliament House, a key component of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is ready to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand...

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: 'Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand...

BJP is trying to create Manipur-like situation in West Bengal: Mamata

BJP is trying to create Manipur-like situation in West Bengal: Mamata

WATCH: Delhi Police cordon off borders and tighten security ahead of Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat...

WATCH: Delhi Police cordon off borders and tighten security ahead of Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat...

Punjab forms SIT to combat human trafficking, focuses on exploitation of women in Middle East

Punjab forms SIT to combat human trafficking, focuses on exploitation of women in Middle East

Ahmedabad: RSS-backed outfit launches campaign to remove ‘Christian tribals’ from ST quota

Ahmedabad: RSS-backed outfit launches campaign to remove ‘Christian tribals’ from ST quota