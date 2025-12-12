On Camera: Speeding Car Rams Into Dhaba In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Driver Flees With Vehicle After Crash

A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing a speeding car losing control, veering off the road, and crashing into a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

The car came to a brief halt after the impact but sped away moments later, even as the dhaba staff rushed forward in an attempt to stop the driver. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the crash occurred in Muzaffarnagar’s Pukarji area.

After the video went viral on social media, Muzaffarnagar Police took cognizance of the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.

In a separate incident, a man died while receiving treatment after a road accident in Muzaffarnagar’s Charthaval. The victim was travelling on a bike when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.