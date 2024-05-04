'Give Raise To Creator': BJP Uses Kailash Kher's 'Allah Ke Bande Hasde' Song To Attack Congress

PM

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video on Friday to attack the Congress party amid the Lok Sabha election.

In the video, the famous musician and singer Kailash Kher's 'Allah Ke Bande Hasde' has been used with modified lyrics blaming the Congress party for India's division.

The video has been widely shared and has attracted immense response from social media users.

After viewing the video, many users have pointed out minute details and praised the creator of the video. Some of them have even demanded an increase in the creator's salary.

Here is the video which has been praised for creativity:

Allah ke Bande Hasde..

Phir se Modi h Aayega!#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar #AbkiBaar400Paar



watch this space for more, Follow us. pic.twitter.com/cHxRezyg4t — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) May 3, 2024

In reply to Telangana BJP's tweet, an user wrote "Please give a raise to creator of this idea."

"I checked twice to see if this was a parody account. Nope, this election's advertisements / songs / speeches gets better and better!" wrote another user.

Applauding the social media team of the saffron party, a third user wrote, "Their social media team deserves a standing ovation."

Lyrics of BJP's campaign song

"Tuta Bharat inki vajah se aise tuta ki phir jud naa paaya...ho..banta banta hath ne humko aise banta ki phir mil na paaya. Girata hua hai shaan hamara, girata hua ruka hai ab, azadi ke zamane se halat badle hain ab, he.. Allah ke bande hasde...Allah ke bande. Allah ke bande hasde...Allah ke bande. Jo bhi ho modi aayega..Ahhla ke bande hasde..Allah ke bande. Phir se Modi hi ayega."

At the end of the video, text pops up saying the full song will come out soon.