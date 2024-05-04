12 Digit Masterstroke: All You Need To Know About Aadhar Card Documentary On DocuBay

DocuBay Documentary on Aadhar Card | Screen Grab

"12 Digit Masterstroke – The Untold Story of Aadhaar" is a documentary that narrates the journey of how the idea of documenting a unique identity system led to the creation of the Aadhaar card that we know today. The film was produced by Wide Angle Films and directed by Sujata Kulshreshtha and Abhimanyu Tewari. It was narrated by Ankur Warikoo and streamed on DocuBay, a platform that showcases documentaries.

Making The Aadhar

The latest documentary by DocuBay, titled "12 Digit Masterstroke: The Untold Story of Aadhaar", explores the creation of India's social identity program - the Aadhaar card. This program has assigned a 12-digit number to over 1.4 billion Indians. The documentary delves into the challenges and successes faced by the team responsible for creating Aadhaar, which was led by the tech leader Nandan Nilekani. This group, consisting of both public and private sector members, had to overcome unprecedented logistical, technological, financial, and bureaucratic obstacles. The documentary chronicles their journey through two different political administrations and highlights the bipartisan support that ultimately made Aadhaar a reality.

Hurdles Along The Way

The documentary sheds light on the challenges and triumphs of the team behind Aadhaar. Led by tech leader Nandan Nilekani, the group, a collaboration between public and private sectors, faced unprecedented logistical, technological, financial, and bureaucratic hurdles.

"12 Digit Masterstroke" chronicles their journey across two different political administrations, highlighting the bipartisan support that ultimately made Aadhaar a reality. The documentary explores how this "moonshot" project, as some called it, defied the odds and established a digital identity for a country with a vast and diverse population.

The Documentary

DocuBay showcases the human element behind this large-scale initiative. The film explores the technical innovations required to create a unique identifier for such a massive population, including capturing fingerprints and iris scans for those with worn fingerprints due to manual labor.

Narrated by Ankur Warikoo, "12 Digit Masterstroke" offers a glimpse into the remarkable story of Aadhaar. It's a story not just about technological advancements but about the collective effort required to create a system that impacts the lives of over a billion people.

Netizen's Overwhelming Response

Hashtags related to the Aadhar documentary have gone viral on social media, showing appreciation for the people behind its creation and the idea for Aadhar along with its execution.

After watching "12 Digit Masterstroke," I can't stop marveling at the thoughtfulness behind the #AadhaarCard logo. It's a testament to the power of symbolism in capturing the essence of hope, identity, and cultural richness. — Lilabati_JADHAV🍄 (@Baby_Leonaa) May 4, 2024

Join the digital revolution with DOCUBAY originals #AadhaarCard, as it celebrates the power of technology to transform lives and empower communities. pic.twitter.com/ylGpk7jpdS — isha khan (@ishakhan0700) May 4, 2024

"12 Digit Masterstroke" documentary highlighted th remarkable impact of the Aadhaar Card in India, which has not only saved a whopping ₹1000 crores but has also played a crucial role in curbing corruption. #AadhaarCard on @onetribedocubay pic.twitter.com/y2QSAs1CYC — VENKY (@DustyChanger) May 4, 2024