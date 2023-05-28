New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi felicitates workers who constructed the new building

PM Modi felicitates construction workers | ANI

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people who contributed to the construction and development of the new Parliament building. He presented traditional shawls and mementoes to the construction crew in honour of the new Parliament building's inauguration.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/r6TkOQp4PX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

PM places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

After doing puja, PM Modi also placed the revered "Sengol" next to the Speaker's chair in the new Lok Sabha chamber. Before it was placed in the new Parliament building, the Adheenam seers gave him the ancient sceptre. The 'Sengol' was erected as the Amrit Kaal's national emblem.

The Prime Minister also obtained the blessings of seers from various Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after its installation.

This is the same Sengol that Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, accepted at his home on the evening of August 14 in front of a number of leaders. The new Parliament building's inaugural ceremony started with a customary puja that followed Vedic traditions. Om Birla, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, was also present.

Second phase of ceremony to begin soon

The dignitaries will tour the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers in the new structure after the puja. The national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha chamber in front of all the dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, to kick off the ceremony's second segment at noon.

All invitees, including members of parliament, the speaker and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, as well as other notable guests, are anticipated to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building by 11:30 a.m.

The speech will be given by the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, who will also read a written message of congratulations from the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar, during this time. On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu's written message will also be read.