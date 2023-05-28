WATCH: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 'My Parliament My Pride' art at Puri Beach in Odisha |

'My Parliament My Pride' was the slogan given by PM Modi to cheer the spirit of the new Parliament building being inaugurated today. There were several people sharing their excitement to witness the historic event on Sunday, one of them being popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He created a sand artist at the Puri Beach in Odisha and congratulated PM for his dedication and called the new Parliament building a symbol of New India.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared visuals of the sand art and said, "New Parliament building, the symbol of #NewIndia Congratulations Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for your dedication to the Nation. Our heart filled with pride as we get our own built Parliament after 75 years of Independence, My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message. (sic)"

The art paid tribute to the new Parliament building and represented PM Modi inaugurating it with the installation of Sengol.

WATCH VIDEO:

Updates from the historic event

The new Parliament, despite boycott from about 20 parties, is being inaugurated today, i.e on May 28. The rituals have already started there with PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performing a grand puja to invoke blessings and auspiciousness there, followed by the installation of Sengol in the Lok Sabha.

