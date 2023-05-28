WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of new Parliament building begins, sengol placed in Lok Sabha

Inauguration of new Parliament building begins, sengol placed in Lok Sabha (WATCH LIVE) |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the new Parliament building for its inauguration ceremony on Sunday morning. The rituals prior to the main ceremony began with PM Modi and Lok Sabha Om Birla performing a grand puja there with Vedic chants recited by priests.

The pooja was being held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. After the puja, PM Modi received the 'Sengol' to install it in the new Parliament. He installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair.

The inauguration ceremony will reportedly begin at around 12 noon, however pre-rituals have already started to mark the big day in the history of India. To watch live updates of the event from New Delhi, take a look at the live video link below.

WATCH LIVE

Schedule for the day

The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.