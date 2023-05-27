How much is the new parliament building worth? Here's a complete breakdown of the cost

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
The tender to build the new Parliament was won by Tata Group.
According to the official Central Vista website, Rs 862 crore was the initial cost of the project.
A reply by government in Lok Sabha in 2021 showed that the estimated cost of the project went up to Rs 971 crore.
According to a NDTV report published in January 2022, the budgeted cost saw a hike which took the total amount over Rs 1,250 crore.
According to the central Vista website, around 23,04,095 employment generated (In Man-days), 26,045 steel used (in MT), 63,807 cement used (In MT) and 9,689 Fly Ash used (In cubic meter).