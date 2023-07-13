WATCH: PM Modi Lands In Paris For Official Two-Day Visit; Bastille Day Celebrations & Rafale Jets on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris on Thursday evening for an official two-day visit during which he will attend the Bastille Day celebrations as France's Guest of Honour.

Modi's French counterpart Elisabeth Borne received the Indian PM after he came out of the aircraft before the ceremonial welcome.

PM Modi will also hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and other French dignitaries & interact with the Indian community and top CEOs.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of PM Modi's talks with Macron along with space, trade and investment.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of India's strategic partnership with France.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," PM Modi had said before leaving for Paris.

Bastille Day celebrations

Bastille Day or France's National Day, is celebrated on July 14 every year. The French National Day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a major event of the French Revolution.

An Indian tri-services contingent consisting 269 members will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while the Indian Air Force will perform a fly-past with three French-made Rafale jets on the occasion.

Modi to leave for UAE after France visit

After Paris, PM Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi for an Official Visit on July 15 where he will meet his "friend" and President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," Modi said on his UAE visit.