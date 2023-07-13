WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Emplanes For Paris For State Visit To France

PM Modi leaves for France | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a state visit to France from July 13-14, emplaned for Paris from Delhi on early Thursday morning. The Prime Minister will also visit UAE on July 15, while on his way back from France. The Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July 2023, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

PM Modi also tweeted about his state visit to France ahead of leaving for France. "I look forward to productive discussions with President @EmmanuelMacron and other French dignitaries. Other programmes include interacting with the Indian community and top CEOs," tweeted PM Modi. Read his tweet below.

Watch: PM Modi leaves for Paris, emplanes from Delhi Airport.

Contingent of Indian Army, Navy and Airforce at the Bastille Day practising.

PM Modi France visit

Prime Minister Modi will visit Paris from July 13-14, 2023 at the invitation of President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister will hold formal talks with President Macron. President Macron will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's schedule

Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities, said the government press release ahead of the visit.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership, and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," read a government statement.

PM Modi's UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, thereafter, visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Discussions on the cards

For the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, it will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee, said the government.