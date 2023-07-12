PM Narendra Modi To Visit France And UAE From July 13-15, Check Schedule & Details

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit | Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on an official visit to France for the July 14 Bastille Day (France's national day) celebrations, will also visit the UAE on his way back from France, said the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an Official Visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13-15 July 2023.

The government press release said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Paris from 13-14 July 2023 at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France. The Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July 2023, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

PM to hold talks with President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold formal talks with President Macron. President Macron will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities, said the government notification.

PM Modi's UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee," said the government notification released on July 12.

