 PM Modi to visit France as Guest of Honour at the annual Bastille Day parade
ANIUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron | Twitter @PMOIndia

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris this year.

PM Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.

According to the official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.

India-France Strategic Partnership

PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.

India and France defend the goals and tenets of the United Nations Charter, which serve as the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency, the official statement added.

