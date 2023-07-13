Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi won't expand his cabinet after 13 July?

Modi won't expand his cabinet after 13 July?

PM Modi is going to France on July 14. Sources said that if the PM plans to expand or reshuffle his cabinet, he can do it till July 13. Parliament session starts from July 20.

Regional parties not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

If sources are to be believed, many regional parties are reportedly not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate. If they stick to their stand, the attempt to unite the opposition for the 2024 general elections will fizzle out.

Discontentment mounting in Maharashtra cadre IAS officers?

Discontentment is slowly mounting among the officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Maharashtra as the Government is preferring non-IAS officers for the top posts. In the process, many waiting IAS officials are ignored and non-IAS belonging to different services is filling the posts. According to the sources, around 16 cadre posts are headed by non-IAS officials. Due to this treatment, IAS officers are not happy. These preferred officers are posted in civic bodies and Corporations. Officers from Postal Service, Railway Protection Force, Information Service, Sales Tax and other non-IAS are heading important posts supposed to be headed by IAS cadre.

101 ITS officers got new postings

The DoT has transferred and posted 101 SAG level officers to new place of postings

TRAI wants Pr Advisor, Financial & Economist Analyst

TRAI wants a Principal Advisor Financial & Economist Analyst at its Headquarter on deputation for a period of two years. Interested can apply till August 25, 2023 at the TRAI.

7 IDAS officers transferred

The CGDA has transferred 7 IDAS Officers. Accordingly, Tabish Shams Sonal, Virendra Kumar and Abhinav Dudi will join the PCDA office, Prayagraj, Moghe Omkar Chandrasekhar has been posted at JCDA(AF), Nagpur, GR Barapatre goes to Jt IFA, Hq 17 Corps, Panagarh and M D Puranik will join as AAO(SC), Dehu Rd, Pune.

Ms Bandopadhyay appointed PED (Vigilance), Railway Board

Ms. Shobhana Bandopadhyay has been transferred from Northern Railway to Railway Board and posted as Principal Executive Director (Vigilance), Railway Board. She is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer Having vast experience and has workedas DRM at Nagpur.

Dipu Shyam appointed ED (Signal-II), RDSO

Dipu Shyam has been transferred from Railtel Corporation of Indian Limited (RCIL) to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and posted as Executive Director, Signal-II, RDSO. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Pankaj Gangwar appointed IG (Con.), Northern Railway

Pankaj Gangwar, who is presently working as Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) in East Coast Railway (ECoR), has been transferred to Northern Railway (NR) on his own request and posted as IG (Construction). He will also hold additional charge of the post of IG (Gati Shakti), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

Alok Bohra appointed IG-cum-PCSC, ECoR

Alok Bohra, who on return from deputation to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC Ltd.), has been transferred to East Coast Railway (ECoR) and posted Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC). He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

Ms Thakur appointed IG-cum-PCSC, SCR

Ms Aroma Singh Thakur, who is presently working as Inspector General-cum-Principle Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) in North Western Railway (NWR), has been transferred to South Central Railway (SCR) and posted in the same capacity. He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

JK Satija appointed IG-cum-PCSC, NWR

Jyoti Kumar Satija, who is presently posted in Northern Railway (NR), and transferred to North Western Railway (NWR) and posted as Inspector General-cum-Principle Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC). He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

RBI Governor asks Bank’s MDs and CEOs to remain extra careful and vigilant

The Governor, Reserve Bank of India held meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks at Mumbai. The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J., along with a few senior officials of the RBI. The Governor in his introductory remarks, while noting the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, stressed that it is in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant. The Governor also emphasized the need for MD&CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks.

