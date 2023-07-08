Watch: PM Modi Leads Massive Roadshow In Rajasthan's Bikaner Amid Downpour; Cyclists Join In

Amidst great excitement, enthusiastic support, and heavy rainfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a grand roadshow in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Saturday (July 8). The streets of Bikaner were filled with cheering crowds and well-wishers, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the Prime Minister embarked on this significant event.

Despite the persistent downpour, numerous cyclists enthusiastically joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow and rode alongside his car.

Watch visuals:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, referring to it as a "loot ki dukaan" (store of corruption) and a "jhooth ka bazaar" (marketplace of lies). He boldly stated that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan is evidently heading towards its end. Prime Minister Modi accused the Ashok Gehlot administration of establishing a reputation for itself in terms of corruption, crime, and the practice of appeasement politics.

During an election rally in Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the delayed progress of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Rajasthan. He expressed disappointment that Rajasthan, which should have been leading in the implementation of this mission, is now lagging behind other states. Prime Minister Modi condemned the Congress, stating that if the party remains in power, it weakens the nation from within, and if it loses power, it tarnishes the country's image through its abusive behavior.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of rape cases, expressing concern over the situation where those entrusted with protection have turned into predators. He criticised the Rajasthan government, suggesting that its focus seems to be more on rescuing rape and murder suspects rather than ensuring justice. Additionally, Modi mentioned that some leaders from the state engage in verbal abuse against India while abroad.

Modi emphasised the public's discontent with the Rajasthan government, stating that when such anger arises, those in power are swiftly removed. He confidently stated that the defeat of the Congress in Rajasthan is inevitable, as the state government already seems to be in a "bye-bye mode."

During his visit to Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane greenfield motorway section of the Amritsar-Jammu and Kashmir Economic Corridor. This section, spanning over 500 kilometers from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 11,125 crore.