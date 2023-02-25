Watch: Angry Rhinos charge at safari jeep causing it to flip in Bengal's Jaldapara National Park

A shocking incident took place at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal on Saturday as two rhinos charged at a tourists jeep and caused it to overturn.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media where two rhinos can be seen coming out of the bushes and charging at the tourist jeep.

The tourists got too close to the rhinos, who were allegedly engaged in a fight, while clicking pictures which is when one of them came running towards the jeep. The other rhino was also close behind.

The guide driving the jeep immediately reversed in full speed but lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a ditch by the side of the forest road.

There were other people in different vehicles behind the jeep that was attacked. The others managed to escape unhurt.

A forest official uploaded the video of the incident on Twitter along with a disclaimer.

"This one showcases what all are wrong in our wildlife Safaris… Respect the privacy of wild animals. Safety of self comes first. I am informed that both Rhino & tourists are safe. All will not be that lucky," Susanta Nanda wrote.

Seven tourists got injured in the incident but fortunately, all of them survived the attack.

All the injured were immediately shifted to the local Madarihat health centre.The condition of two of them is reportedly serious and they have been shifted to the Alipurduar district hospital.

The driver of the jeep, Kamal Gazi, who suffered minor injuries, said that he has been in this profession for a long time, but he has never come across such a situation.

"Fortunately, no one has been killed.Things could have been worse," Gazi said.

