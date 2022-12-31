Watch: Furious Rhino chases tourist vehicle at Manas National Park in Assam

Furious Rhino chases tourist's vehicle in Manas National Park in Assam | FPJ

While tourists were travelling in a vehicle in Manas National Park in Assam; a rhinoceros sent chills down their spine when it suddenly emerged from a bush and started chasing their vehicle. The incident took place in the Ban Habari forest area of the park.

The tourist must have never thought of something like that happening with them which could be every safari goer's worst nightmare come true to life.

A tourist on the safari captured the scene on their phone's camera, in which a rhinoceros is seen running ferociously towards the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle quickly speeds up and leaves the rhino behind, but the animal is seen chasing the vehicle for quite some time.

An English weekly tabloid, Guwahati Plus posted the video and captioned it as, "A video of a #Rhino chasing a tourist vehicle has gone viral on social media. Reports say that the video is from Manas National Park in #Assam.

Watch the video below:

A video of a #Rhino chasing a tourist vehicle has gone viral on social media. Reports say that the video is from Manas National Park in #Assam.



Video source: Facebook pic.twitter.com/oqRWXfwDVL — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) December 31, 2022

According to the Manas National Park website, the chances of spotting tigers, one-horned rhinos, elephants, and buffaloes are high in this area of the park.

Manas National Park is gaining traction as a premier tourist attraction, and this year, the number of tourists to visit the park in the last week of December has risen.

Forest is a home to the wild animals including rhinoceros. In National Parks, there is continuous human movement which can be disturbing for these animals. Experts too identify and attribute this as one of the causes of animals' unease.