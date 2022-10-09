e-Paper Get App
Watch video: A rhino in Kaziranga was injured after being hit by a truck

This incident took place on Saturday, a truck struck a rhinoceros in Assam's Haldibari Animal Corridor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Twitter
On Saturday, a truck struck a rhinoceros in Assam's Haldibari Animal Corridor. According to local news outlets, the truck was enroute to Guwahati from Jorhat. The incident occurred in the Haldibari Animal Corridor. The truck was reportedly intercepted in the Bagari area of Nagaon district and was fined by the transport and the forest department.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about this incident, saying, "Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space."

"In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined." Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor, "he further stated.

In the video, the vehicle tries to avoid hitting the rhino by suddenly changing lanes, but is unsuccessful in doing so. After being struck by the truck, the rhino tries to get off the road by standing up, but it falls again. The rhino leaves the road on its second attempt while clearly injured.

