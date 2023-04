Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur held at Amritsar airport, was trying to leave country |

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday.

She was trying to board a flight to London, according to reports.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.