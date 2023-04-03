How did Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh meet his wife Kirandeep Kaur? | File

Although Amritpal Singh has managed to evade the police despite a massive manhunt, the pro-Khalistan leader's wife Kirandeep Kaur defended him and his activities, claiming that it was "illegal" the way the police were trying to detain the fugitive self-styled preacher.

Kirandeep Kaur disclosed in an interview with The Week that she contacted Amritpal Singh via social media after seeing some of his Instagram posts raising awareness with regard to the Sikh religion.

How did Amritpal Singh and Kirandeep Kaur meet?

According to The Week, Kirandeep Kaur stated that she saw that he was popular and that many people were sharing his posts.

Following this, she sent him a message of appreciation and informed him that what he was doing was excellent. She told him that his strategy was strong and that she would back him up, adding that it was just a supportive message.

Kirandeep had been following Amritpal Singh on Instagram for a year and claimed that he had never spread any false information. She felt that the government's action against him was "illegal," and that Singh had always worked to promote the Sikh faith and the betterment of Punjab.

She claimed that the two met on social media and eventually began exploring each other's likes and dislikes. They chose to marry because Amritpal was impressed by Kaur's simple lifestyle, respect for elders, vegetarianism, and abstinence from alcohol despite living in the United Kingdom.