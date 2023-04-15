 Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in Pilibhit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in Pilibhit

Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in Pilibhit

Joga Singh, who is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a 'dera' in Pilibhit, was coming to Punjab from Haryana, a senior police official said on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Police have arrested a key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Joga Singh, who is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a 'dera' in Pilibhit, was coming to Punjab from Haryana, a senior police official said on Saturday, adding the police were on his trail.

"Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab," Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav said at a press conference.

Read Also
Punjab: Security beefed up in Bathinda on Baisakhi eve with an eye on fugitive Khalistani Amritpal...
article-image

Two more arrested for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Earlier, police said two more men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month.

The arrested men were identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month.

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Read Also
WATCH: Police brings Amritpal's close aide, Papalpreet Singh to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in...

Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in...

Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid...

Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid...

Tamil Nadu: 2 dead in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu: 2 dead in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar

Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis

Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis

'Pilot will never become CM because…’: Amit Shah on Congress infighting

'Pilot will never become CM because…’: Amit Shah on Congress infighting