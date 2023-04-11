WATCH: Police brings Amritpal's close aide, Papalpreet Singh to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet nabbed in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur |

Papalpreet Singh, the close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday. Police personnel brought Papalpreet Singh to Amritsar airport earlier today.

In a major breakthrough, Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested Papalpreet, the main associate of fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Amritsar.

Singh was nabbed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a joint operation carried out by the Delhi & Punjab Police.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail



He was detained from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area yesterday.

Papalpreet’s arrest comes after a March 29 CCTV footage that went viral on social media in which he was seen walking out of a ``dera’’ (a place of religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Who is Papalpreet Singh?

38-year-old Papalpreet Singh is the person responsible for helping Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh evade the police crackdown.

Papalpreet Singh hails from an agricultural family, has received his education from a convent school, and has completed a post-graduate diploma.

In his 20s, Papalpreet Singh became involved in activism and joined groups such as the Sikh Youth Front and the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindrawala). In addition to advocating for the establishment of Khalistan, he has been campaigning for the release of imprisoned Sikh individuals since the 1990s.

Papalpreet Singh gained public attention during the 2015 Sarbat Khalsa when he read out the "chargesheet" of militant Narain Singh Chaura against the then government of Parkash Singh Badal. In his speech, he asserted that "Khalistan is the only solution."

After joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) in 2016, Papalpreet Singh supported Simranjit Singh Mann in his campaign for the 2017 Assembly elections in Barnala. Mann lost the election, receiving less than four percent of the votes. Subsequently, Papalpreet Singh resigned from the party.