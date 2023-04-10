Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet nabbed in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur |

In what is considered as a big breakthrough in the Amritpal Singh manhunt case, the close aide of Waris Punjab De chief Papalpreet Singh has been arrested in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Singh was nabbed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a joint operation carried out by the Delhi & Punjab Police.

Papalpreet was spotted in a gurdwara earlier

CCTV footage showing Papalpreet Singh, close aide of fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh, surfaced on the internet. He is seen roaming in gurdwara premises in Hoshiyarpur. Papalpreet is considered to be very close to Amritpal Singh, who has been evading the Punjab Police in a massive manhunt operation for several days.

Papalpreet provides logistic support to Amritpal Singh

Papalpreet Singh is said to be providing all necessary logistic support to Amritpal Singh and arranging safe shelter houses and vehicles for the fugitive. The Punjab Police are extensively searching for Amritpal Singh and conducting searches at 'deras' and other possible hideouts of the fugitive preacher in Hoshiarpur district.

Amritpal Singh's Recent Activities

The fugitive pro-Khalistani leader recently appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip, debunking speculation that he was negotiating his surrender. He has also called upon the Jathedar of the Akal Takht to call Sarbad Khalsa (congregation of Sikhs) to discuss issues to save Punjab on Baisakhi.

Punjab Police's Efforts to Nab Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt on March 18 to nab Amritpal Singh, who has since then changed his location and looks multiple times. The police are leaving no stone unturned to apprehend the fugitive preacher and are conducting extensive searches at various locations.

The Punjab Police's efforts to nab Amritpal Singh are commendable, but the fugitive's ability to evade the authorities underscores the challenges faced in combating organized crime. The incident also underscored the need for better surveillance and intelligence gathering to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.