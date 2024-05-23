Viral VIDEO: Shameless Couple Caught Kissing & Performing Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Rajasthan's Kota

Shameless Couple Caught Kissing & Performing Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike | X

Kota: An obscene video in which a couple is seen kissing and performing dangerous stunt on moving bike in Rajasthan's Kota has surfaced on the internet. They filmed the shameful act and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl is sitting on the petrol tank of the bike and kissing the boy while he is driving the bike dangerously on the highway. They are seen blatantly violating the traffic rules while shooting the dangerous stunt.

The shameful incident reportedly occurred on the National Highway 52 (NH-52) in Rajasthan's Kota, where students come on a large scale from all over the country to pursue higher studies, mainly for the preparation of NEET exams. It is being claimed that the couple who was caught on camera performing the shameful act are also students and are living in a hostel.

About The Viral Video

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the boy is riding the bike dangerously with the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the bike and it can also be seen that heavy vehicles are passing from beside at high speed on the highway. In the obscene video, it can be seen that the girl is sitting on the petrol tank and clinging to her boyfriend and passionately kissing him.

Dangerous Stunt With The Group

It can also be seen in the video that the boy is riding the bike without wearing a helmet and his vision is also blocked as the girl is kissing him while he is riding the bike at high speed. The couple was not alone on the bike, they were accompanied by a group of bikers. The other bikers were filming the couple while they performed the insane stunt on the speeding bike.

Blatant Violation Of Traffic Laws

The other riders who were riding along with the couple were also blatantly indulged in violating the traffic laws as they were riding triple seat on three bikes without helmet and filming the couple. They were also caught on camera indulged in breaking the law blatantly. Incidents of couples performing such stunts have come to light from various parts of the country in the recent past.

Police Action Against The Rider

The police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. They identified and tracked down the couple and detained them after their video of kissing on speeding bike went viral on social media. The police took cognizance of the video and registered a case in connection with the matter. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Wasim and is currently in police custody.