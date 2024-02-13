 (VIDEO) Delhi Chalo Farmers Protests: Police Use Drones To Deploy Tear Gas Shells On Demonstrators
(VIDEO) Delhi Chalo Farmers Protests: Police Use Drones To Deploy Tear Gas Shells On Demonstrators

Stones were reportedly thrown by the farmers in response to the police action.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Farmers marching from Haryana and Punjab towards Delhi intensified their protests, creating a massive uproar on the Shambhu border. The situation took a violent turn as police deployed tear gas shells via drones to disperse the protesting farmers, resulting in several detentions and clashes between the two parties. Stones were reportedly thrown by the farmers in response to the police action.

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana has been sealed, causing disruptions in the region. The farmers, who started their march from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday morning, have now reached the Shambhu border.

Despite a meeting between farmers and Union Ministers in Chandigarh on Monday evening, no resolution has been reached. Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the government appears to only want to delay the movement. He emphasised that the doors for future talks remain open, and if the government is willing, it can address the farmers' demands, including the announcement of MSP laws.

Tightened security on Delhi borders

Security has been heightened not only on the Haryana-Punjab border but also on the borders of Delhi. Intelligence reports have revealed a shocking development, indicating that farmers from remote areas, inaccessible by vehicles, plan to enter Delhi on foot.

The farmers, equipped with 1,500 tractors and over 500 vehicles, are also set to approach Delhi from Shambhu Border (Ambala), Khanori (Jind), and Dabwali (Sirsa). Te tractors are reportedly stocked with ration supplies sufficient for up to six months.

Leading up to this march, the core committee of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and prominent farmer leaders had toured various states, including Kerala, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu, garnering support for the Delhi Chalo March.

