 Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft Teachers Transfer Policy 2025 To Ensure Fair & Transparent Postings
Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft Teachers Transfer Policy 2025 To Ensure Fair & Transparent Postings

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Draft Teachers Transfer Policy 2025, replacing the 2023 version. The policy aims for fair, transparent, and demand-based teacher deployment, removes zoning, revises incentives for remote areas, and introduces an 80-mark composite scoring system with added benefits for special categories and couples.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, today approved the “Draft Teachers Transfer Policy, 2025,” which largely aligns with the Model Online Transfer Policy. The proposed revised policy will replace the existing Teachers Transfer Policy – 2023.

Objective Of The Draft

The objective of the Draft Teachers Transfer Policy, 2025 is to ensure fair, transparent, and demand-based deployment of teachers and school heads, while safeguarding the academic interests of students.

Under the new policy, the concept of zoning has been removed, allowing teachers to choose any school directly. Previously, teachers who had opted for the “anywhere in the state” posting option and were later posted to vacant positions in Morni Hills or Mewat district — for which no other teachers had opted — were entitled to an additional 10% of Basic Pay plus Dearness Allowance (for regular teachers) or a fixed amount of ₹10,000 per month (for guest teachers).

As per the amendment, this provision has now been modified. Teachers who wish to continue serving or opt for postings in schools located in Morni block of Panchkula district, Hathin block of Palwal district, or Nuh district will now receive an additional benefit of 10% of Basic Pay plus DA (for regular teachers) or ₹10,000 per month (for guest teachers), as applicable.

Vacant posts will be allotted based on each teacher’s total composite score, calculated out of 80 marks. Age will be the main factor, carrying a maximum weightage of 60 marks. Special categories such as women, female-headed families, widows, widowers, persons with disabilities, teachers suffering from serious illnesses, and teachers who have demonstrated improvement in students’ performance will be eligible for a maximum of 20 marks.

Additionally, a deduction of 10 marks will be applied during the period a teacher is undergoing a major penalty. If a teacher is aggrieved by transfer decisions, they may present their grievance before the competent authority for redressal. Finally, in the case of couples, a special five marks concession will now be available to one spouse without any restriction regarding the distance between their respective places of posting.

