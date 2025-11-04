Uttar Pradesh Accident: 6 Killed, 2 Injured In Tragic Car-Truck Collision In Barabanki; Video Surfaces | ANI

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Six people died while two were injured after a truck collided with a car at the Deva-Fathepur road in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, a total of eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap, which occured in the Deva Police Station area.

The two people who sustained injuries were referred to a higher health centre for better treatment.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Six people died, two injured in a collision between a truck and a car at Deva-Fathepur road under Deva Police Station area, in Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/a3HqmbA66e — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki SP Arpit Vijayvargiya says, “Six people were killed and two got injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a bridge in Barabanki district on Monday night.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/fze6rwBGAF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2025

"Eight people were in the car and they sustained critical injuries; Six of them died. Two injured people have been referred to higher centre for better medical treatment...Both vehicles were coming from opposite directions and had a head-on collision," the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

