 Uttar Pradesh Accident: 6 Killed, 2 Injured In Tragic Car-Truck Collision In Barabanki; Video Surfaces
6 people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided head-on with a car on the Deva-Fatehpur road in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. According to SP Arpit Vijayvargiya, eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. The injured were referred to a higher medical centre for treatment. Further details are awaited.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Six people died while two were injured after a truck collided with a car at the Deva-Fathepur road in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, a total of eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap, which occured in the Deva Police Station area.

The two people who sustained injuries were referred to a higher health centre for better treatment.

"Eight people were in the car and they sustained critical injuries; Six of them died. Two injured people have been referred to higher centre for better medical treatment...Both vehicles were coming from opposite directions and had a head-on collision," the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

