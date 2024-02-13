Farmers' Protest: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory To Passengers As City Battles Traffic Snarl Amid Chaos At Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border | PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi airport issued an advisory to passengers on Monday in view of the 'Dehi Chalo' march at the borders of Delhi on February 13. It added, "We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes."



The airport advised passengers to use the Delhi Metro for commuting. "It said, "To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travellers to utilise the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options."

#WATCH | Heavy vehicular traffic from Noida towards Delhi on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, as Delhi borders are heavily guarded and barricaded to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital pic.twitter.com/qcOPzpejDQ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Commuters faced traffic gridlock as vehicles were struck at the Ghazipur border and the Delhi-Noida Chilla border in view of the farmers protest.

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest, informing commuters there will be diversions around the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana). "Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from February 12 for commercial vehicles and from February 13 for all types of vehicles," the advisory said.

Massive security arrangements

Farmers are protesting over their demands, which include a law ensuring the minimum support price for their agricultural produce and a debt waiver. The protests come just ahead of the Lok Sabah elections, which are due in May-April this year. Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital. To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies.

As per the police, a robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff and battalions, are keeping a vigil to maintain law and order and address any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, the meeting between the farmer union leaders and the government ended in a stalemate with no common ground in sight.

Delhi Police urges residents to cooperate

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

On the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda said he remains hopeful of a breakthrough, adding that the Centre wants to arrive at a resolution through dialogue. Speaking to the reporters here after holding a fresh round of talks with the protesting farmer leaders, the Union Minister informed that while a breakthrough wasn't achieved, a broad consensus was reached on most of the issues of contention. Delhi Police has urged residents to cooperate and support law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the city.