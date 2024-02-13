Farmers' Delhi Chalo March: From Modified Tractors For Stay To Stocked Ration For 6 Months, Here Are Major Arrangements Made By Protestors

Farmers protest at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 29, 2020 | PTI / Atul Yadav

After more than two year after the farmers called of their massive protest in Delhi, the agitated farmers of India have once again hit the national capital with their 'Chalo Delhi' march. In a recent development, a intelligence report has surfaced regarding this march. According to the report, the remote and non-motorable borders of Delhi is considered to be the entry and potential point in this march.

Key Developments in the Farmers' March

Over 200 farmers union are on the way to the national capital Delhi which aiming to appeal to the Centre to accept their demands, which include a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

Delhi March On Ambala Highway

#WATCH | Farmers continue 'Delhi Chalo' march on Ambala highway, onward to Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border pic.twitter.com/PPYFTJYyNS — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The report also suggested that 1,500 tractors and 500 vehicles have been mobilised for the farmers protest just from Punjab. These are reportedly loaded with ration, food and logistics for the next six months.

A crucial meeting on late Monday night, between farmer leaders and Union ministers was concluded without a solution, resulting in farmers to proceed with their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today.

The reports also indicated that the tractors are been modified in converting them into shelters and stays.

Additionally, the report pointed out that that farmers plan to arrive in small groups and hide themselves in nearby religious and lodging facilities, such as gurudwaras, dharamshalas, ashrams, and guest houses, to conduct snap protests.

Heightened Security At Ghazipur Borders

#WATCH | Delhi: Security heightened at Ghazipur border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today; traffic snarl also witnessed. pic.twitter.com/sSfTN7Zsbp — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Security concerns and potential target places for the march

Ahead of calling for the farmers' protest, the senior leadership and core committee of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had visited Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu to seek support from farmers in those states.

The main points as per the farmer union’s plan to enter Delhi include Shambhu Border (Ambala), Khanori (Jind), and Dabwali (Sirsa).

The security agencies have now expressed concerns over this protest and their potential target places are Prime Minister's residence and Home Minister's residence.