 Delhi Govt Refuses Centre's Proposal To Converting Bawana Stadium Into Makeshift Jail Amid Farmers' March
Delhi Govt Refuses Centre's Proposal To Converting Bawana Stadium Into Makeshift Jail Amid Farmers' March

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march, they added. 

"The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers" Gahlot's letter to Kumar read.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot's letter expressing solidarity with Framers March

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot's letter expressing solidarity with Framers March | X

"The Central Government, infact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their genuine problems. Farmers of the country are our 'annadata' and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central government," Gahlot added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

