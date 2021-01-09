Vasundhara Raje's supporters float 'new team' to bring her back as CM in Rajasthan

Shocking one and all in the BJP cadre, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's followers have announced 25 district presidents of a solo entity 'Team Vasundhara Raje' floated in December 2020, and made the list viral on social media.

These developments were reported when a high-level meeting was called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday in Delhi with three senior leaders of Rajasthan -- Satish Poonia, BJP state president; Gulabchand Kataria, Leader of Opposition; and Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition.

Raje, however, was not invited to the meeting.