Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Tharu Tribe Empowerment Initiative, 371 Self-Help Groups Formed

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, August 30: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to improve the livelihood and empowerment of the Tharu tribe. The focus is on integrating forest dwellers and special tribes into the mainstream, making them socially and economically self-reliant.

Tharu Self-Help Groups Formed

As part of this initiative, 371 Tharu self-help groups have been formed across three districts of the state, aimed at boosting income opportunities and ensuring Atmanirbhar livelihoods.

Financial Assistance Provided

Additionally, the state government has created a special scheme to provide financial assistance to the groups. Each group has been given a revolving fund of Rs 30,000 and a community investment fund (CIF) of Rs 1.5 lakh. With this financial support, the groups are being encouraged to become self-reliant, start small industries, and improve their livelihood.

Tharu Handicraft Company Established

In order to earn a national and global recognition for the traditional art and handicrafts of the Tharu community, a Tharu Handicraft Company has been established in Palia block of Lakhimpur Kheri.

This company has been set up with the support of Forest and Development Related Value Chain (FDRVC). Its objective is to unite the traditional art of Tharu artisans, provide them with better market opportunities, and promote their products through branding and marketing at national and international levels.

The government acknowledges the Tharu community’s rich heritage of natural resources and handicrafts and aims to harness their high-demand art and products to create lasting economic benefits for the tribe.

Boosting Local Employment and Income

Till now, the community was not organized, due to which they could not get fair value for their products and a sustainable platform. With the government’s initiative, not only will local artisans get employment opportunities, but their income will also increase significantly.

Also Watch:

CM’s Vision for Tribal Empowerment

"Our government’s mission is to bring every section of society into the mainstream,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized. "From forest dwellers to the underprivileged and special tribes, our priority is to make everyone self-reliant through education, healthcare, employment and sustainable livelihood. The initiatives for the Tharu tribe are part of this broader vision and will serve as a model for others. Going forward, similar empowerment programs will be extended to other tribal and forest-dwelling communities across the state.”