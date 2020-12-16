Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje supporters lobby for her as 2023 CM face

Beniwal was once a BJP legislator but quit the party over differences with Raje. The Nagaur MP has been a vocal Raje critic and attacked her publicly on several occasions. He had also accused her of helping to save chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government during the political crisis.

Beniwal’s threat to quit the NDA if the farm laws were not repealed gave a chance to Raje’s supporters to hit out at him.

A group of Raje’s supporters including Pratap Singh Singhvi, Bhawani Singh Rajawat Prahlad Gunjal and Om Prakash Nandwana dared Beniwal to quit the NDA. They also wrote to union home minister Amit Shah asking him why Beniwal was being tolerated and that the NDA should sever ties with him. They said he had insulted Raje on several occasions which was not acceptable to the party.

However, Raje has not exactly endeared herself to Shah and prime minister Narendra Modi and has few friends in Delhi now.

Ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, she vetoed Shah, who was then BJP national president, on the appointment of Jodhpur MP and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat as state BJP president.

It was also alleged that Raje tried to work against party candidates who were not from her camp in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Raje had also lobbied for her son Dushyant, who is MP from Jhalawar, for a cabinet berth in prime minister Narendra Modi’s government. But he was overlooked to accommodate leaders such as Shekhawat, Choudhary and Meghwal.

Given this background, Raje’s sidelining came as no surprise. However, politics is the art of the possible. And Raje and her supporters seem to believe that.

Analysts say Raje is known to be a fighter and will not give up easily. She is biding her time even as she is meeting leaders and supporters from the state to keep in touch with the ground situation and strike when the time is right.

Pratap Singhvi said it is no secret that several MLAs want Raje to be CM.

“The party high command also knows that she has large support in the party and they cannot disregard her. But the assembly elections are still far away. We have to wait and see what decision the high command will take,” he said.

Bhawani Singh Rajawat, a former BJP MLA said Raje is still the most popular and charismatic leader of the BJP. “Raje is a two-time CM and she has proved her ability as a capable leader and administrator. She is in the race for CM.”