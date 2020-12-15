Minor gangaraped by brother, 3 others, delivers baby girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district

Jaipur

A 14-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by her brother and 3 others gave birth to a baby girl. The Nagaur police has booked the girl’s brother and others for rape.

The matter came to light when the girl’s family reached the Zanana Hospital in Ajmer on Sunday. Doctors delivered the teenager’s baby and then informed police as she is unmarried and a minor.

The girl is a resident of Sathana village in Nagaur district, 250 km north of Jaipur.

Padukalan thana SHO Narottam Singh said police reached the hospital and recorded the girl’s statement. She said she had been raped by her brother and others several times. On the basis of her statement, police filed an FIR and have started investigation.

He said the accused include the brother, another relative and 2 neighbours. The girl belongs to a Dalit family. While 3 of those who are alleged to have raped her are Dalits, 1 is from the general caste.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/AT Act, said Singh.

The DNA samples of the girl and the baby have been taken, said Singh.

The mother and child are doing well and are under police and medical supervision.

Singh said the family knew about the rape but chose to keep quiet. “The family had sent the girl’s brother to his maternal grandfather’s house over the past two months. They were aware of the crime but did not report it.”