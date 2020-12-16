Rajasthan man held in Mumbai's Dahisar for murdering employee

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a canteen operator from Rajasthan for allegedly killing his employee last month. The accused Varun Vyas, 40, who was arrested from Dahisar had multiple criminal cases registered against him.

Vyas who operates a hospital canteen in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh had allegedly killed his employee Karan Mehar, 40, on November 15. According to the police, Vyas allegedly assaulted him with a knife and a metal rod after an argument broke out between them over pending dues and Diwali vacations. Following the murder Vyas escaped from the city. The Chittorgarh police which were investigating the case also announced a cash reward of Rs 2000 on him.

Recently the crime branch unit 12 received information that Vyas was hiding in Mira Road on false identity. On Tuesday, their informant said that Vyas would come to the city, accordingly a trap was laid at Dahisar toll naka. As soon as he arrived in his car, crime branch sleuths nabbed him. He apparently tried to escape, however, the team managed to arrest him, said an officer.

During the interrogation it was revealed that Vyas was a history-sheeter with multiple cases of robberies, cheating and assault cases registered against him in Mumbai, Raigad and Bengaluru, said police. He was later handed over to Chittorgarh police.