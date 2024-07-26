Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami Pays Tribute To Kargil Martyrs On Vijay Diwas, Makes Important Announcements

CM Pushkar Dhami Pays Tribute To Kargil Martyrs On Vijay Diwas, Makes Important Announcements | X/ Pushkar Singh Dhami

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister made 04 announcements. The ex-gratia grant given to martyr soldiers in the state will be increased from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh.

The period for applying for government jobs for the family members of martyr soldiers will be increased from 02 years to 05 years.The dependents of martyrs will now be given appointment on Group 'C' and Group 'D' posts in District Magistrate offices as well as in Group 'C' and Group 'D' posts in other departments.Contract workers working in Sainik Welfare Department will be granted leave like UPNL workers.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak in a program organized at Gandhi Park on Kargil Vijay Diwas (Shaurya Diwas). The Chief Minister also felicitated the family members of the Kargil martyrs.

On this occasion, Sainik Welfare Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, Cabinet Minister Shri Premchand Aggarwal, MLA Smt. Savita Kapoor, Shri Brij Bhushan Gairola and outgoing Mayor Shri Sunil Uniyal Gama also paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister made 04 announcements. He announced that the ex-gratia grant amount given to martyr soldiers in the state will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The period for applying for government jobs for the family members of martyr soldiers will be increased from 02 years to 05 years. Now the dependents of the martyrs will be given appointment on Group 'C' and Group 'D' posts in other departments besides Group 'C' and Group 'D' in the District Magistrate Offices.

The contract workers working in the Sainik Welfare Department will be granted leave like Upanal workers.The Chief Minister said that our brave soldiers displayed valor and indomitable courage to protect Bharat Mata in the Kargil war. The way Indian soldiers showed bravery in adverse conditions in the Kargil war and drove the intruders across the border, the whole world acknowledged the strength of the Indian Army. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of brave soldiers to protect the country's borders in the Kargil war.

The Chief Minister said that this victory story of Kargil is also incomplete without the heroes of Uttarakhand and this brave land will never forget the sacrifice of its 75 sons. The cultural environment and thoughts that have nourished all of us, believe in that culture that patriotism is the best of all kinds of devotion.

The Chief Minister said that being a soldier's son, he has seen the struggle of a soldier and his family since childhood. He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the Prime Minister at the time of the Kargil war. We won the war and also won diplomacy at the global level. Atal ji made arrangements to perform the last rites of the martyrs with state honors in their native village.

The Chief Minister said that today, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the army is not only becoming more capable and strong than before but its fame and reputation is also increasing. While on one hand our government is emphasizing on the modernization of the army, on the other hand it is also increasing the facilities available to the soldiers and their families.

The Prime Minister is constantly increasing the courage and morale of the soldiers and this is the reason why the army is responding to bullets with shells today. Today the Prime Minister also paid tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial, Ladakh.

The Chief Minister said that provision of reservation in government services will be made for Agniveers in the state, an Act will be brought for this.Sainik Welfare Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen, dependents of martyred soldiers.

One member of the family of martyred soldiers is being employed by the government according to his qualification. So far 26 dependents have been employed.

The Uttarakhand government has increased the lump sum amount given to the soldiers with the gallantry medal of the state. A state-of-the-art and fully equipped 'Shaurya Sthal (Sainya Dham)' is being constructed in the memory of the martyrs of the state at Guniyalgaon in Dehradun, in which the names of all the martyrs of the state will be inscribed. He said that the second office of Sainik Welfare is being opened in Herbertpur.