Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Heroes At War Memorial In Kargil; Watch |

Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in the 1999 Kargil War. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memoria in Drass, Ladakh, on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the armed forces also joined in remembering the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during the Kargil war.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kargil War Memorial in Kargil



He paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War on the occasion of 25th #KargilVijayDiwas2024 pic.twitter.com/dHLZmDMdi0 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his tributes to the valiant bravehearts of the Kargil War at the National War Memorial in the national capital Delhi.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To War Heroes

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve and valour of the brave soldiers of the army.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valor of the brave soldiers of the army. In the Kargil war, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valor in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel down, and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour again in Kargil," Shah posted on X.

"Today on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war. The nation will never forget your sacrifice, dedication and sacrifice," he added.

On the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas today, families of the soldiers remember the bravery and dedication of their loved ones who laid their lives during the war between India and Pakistan at icy heights in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999.

During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

PM Modi To Carry Out 1st Blast Of Shinkun La Tunnel Project

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

An official release said that Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu - Padum - Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the country's armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.