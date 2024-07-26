'Yeh Naya Wala Hai': Netizens Troll BJP Chief JP Nadda For His 'PM Modi Went To Kargil During War To Commend Soldiers' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda faced online trolling after he claimed in an address that PM Modi visited Kargil in 1999 to commend soldiers following the war.

Nadda's statement came on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas during the BJP's Mashal rally in Delhi on Thursday.

During his address, Nadda said, "You will be pleased and surprised to know that when the Kargil war was ongoing, our Prime Minister Modi Ji was serving as the General Secretary in charge of North India for the BJP. At that time, during the Kargil war, our PM Modi Ji, as a representative of the BJP, went to Kargil to commend the soldiers."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The party president's statement was shared by the BJP's social media handles across different platforms. Many social media users reacted to the BJP leader's statement, making fun of it.

Here's how netizens reacted

X

"This one is new," wrote an user.

X

"There isn't a limit to exaggeration," wrote another user.

X

"Hrithik Roshan was saying that he was the first to climb Tiger Hill and that he also conducted the survey for the army"

x

"Modi Ji was the one who made us win the Kargil war. He had given a 'Mann Ki Baat' (a speech) to 500 Pakistani soldiers, and they all died after listening to it."

X

X

x

"If you're going to lie, make it a big one—Modi Ji single-handedly fought the Kargil war and led us to victory," wrote another user.

About Mashal rally

BJP chief Nadda participated in the Mashal rally at Connaught Place in Delhi and inaugurated the exhibition on Thursday, the eve of Kargil Day.

Addressing the the gathering of party workers at the event, JP Nadda paid homage to the brave soldiers who died during the challenging circumstances of the Kargil War.

During the event, Sunil Bansal, the National General Secretary of the BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the National Secretary, Tejasvi Surya, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and Virendra Sachdeva, the President of Delhi BJP, along with other party leaders and officials, were present on the stage.