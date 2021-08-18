e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:27 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for supporting Taliban rule in Afghanistan; here's all you need to know

An official in the home department said that police is keeping an eye on those coming out in support of the Taliban.
Rashmi Sharma
Uttar Pradesh: FIR against SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for supporting Taliban rule in Afghanistan; here's all you need to know | Photo: Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for supporting Taliban rule in Afghanistan; here's all you need to know | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has lodged FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for praising and supporting Taliban. SP MP from Sambhal in UP had expressed happiness over the victory of Taliban in Afghanistan. Few of his supporters had also echoed the same.

The district police of Sambhal on Wednesday lodged FIR against the SP MP and two others under section 153 A,124 A,295 A at Sadar police station.

ALSO READ

Deeply worried about women, girls in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan: US, EU and 18 other countries...

An official in the home department said that police is keeping an eye on those coming out in support of the Taliban. He said that strict action would be taken against such persons.

It may be mentioned that SP MP Warq had welcomed the victory of Taliban in Afghanistan and said that it is a great day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Not Tajikistan or Oman, former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled to UAE amid Taliban takeover;...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal