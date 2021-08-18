Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has lodged FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for praising and supporting Taliban. SP MP from Sambhal in UP had expressed happiness over the victory of Taliban in Afghanistan. Few of his supporters had also echoed the same.

The district police of Sambhal on Wednesday lodged FIR against the SP MP and two others under section 153 A,124 A,295 A at Sadar police station.

An official in the home department said that police is keeping an eye on those coming out in support of the Taliban. He said that strict action would be taken against such persons.

It may be mentioned that SP MP Warq had welcomed the victory of Taliban in Afghanistan and said that it is a great day.

