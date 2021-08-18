Not Tajikistan or Oman, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled to UAE amid Taliban takeover; all you need to know

Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said it has "welcomed" Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on "humanitarian grounds". Ghani had fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul on Sunday.

"UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," read the statement.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Ghani had left for Tajikistan amid the Taliban takeover. Later, reports said that he was in Oman after Tajikistan denied landing.

In the meantime, the Afghanistan President in a Facebook post said he left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul.

"Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country (Afghanistan) that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years," Ghani said.

"If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face destruction and destruction of Kabul city, result would have been a big human disaster in this 6 million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they're here to attack all Kabul & the people of Kabul," he added.

"In order to avoid bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. the Taliban have won judgment of sword and guns and now they're responsible for protecting countrymen's honour, wealth and self-esteem...Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them," further wrote the Afghanistan President.

