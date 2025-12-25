Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile In UK

Tarique Rahman | X

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of former Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman and the first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia., returned to the country on Thursday after a 17-year self-imposed exile, ahead of elections likely to be held in February.

The 60-year-old leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is eyeing a return to power.

Rahman hugged his supporters as he touched down at Dhaka airport, accompanied by his wife, Dr Zubaid, his daughter, Zaima, and his pet cat, Zeebu.

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the heir of one of Bangladesh’s most prominent political families. He fled Bangladesh in 2008 to live in London, citing what he described as “politically motivated persecution.” His mother, Khaleda Zia, is regarded as one of the two central figures in Bangladeshi politics, alongside Sheikh Hasina.

Tarique Rahman was appointed acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 2018.

Rahman has claimed that there was a conspiracy to kill him through torture under the former government led by Sheikh Hasina between 2006 and 2008. He moved to London for medical treatment with official permission after alleging custodial torture.

Rahman was the subject of several criminal investigations launched while the Awami League was in power but was cleared of all charges after the regime fell.

Notably, the Awami League is unlikely to be permitted to participate in the upcoming elections.

Rahman supported Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus when he assumed the role of the government’s chief adviser.