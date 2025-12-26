 President Trump Announces 'Powerful And Deadly' Strikes On ISIS In Northwest Nigeria
The United States launched a “deadly” strike against Islamic State terrorists in northwest Nigeria on Thursday (local time), President Donald Trump said. Announcing the operation on Truth Social, Trump said the strike targeted ISIS militants allegedly involved in killing Christians. He warned of further action if attacks continue.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
President Trump Announces 'Powerful And Deadly' Strikes On ISIS In Northwest Nigeria | X @sightmagazine

Trump Announces Strike

Donald Trump, in a social media post on Truth Social, said that the strike targeted terrorists over the alleged killings of Christians.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries! I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump said.

US Military Action

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper. May God bless our military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," the US President added.

According to the US National Counterterrorism Centre, "ISIS-West Africa (ISIS-WA) was formed in 2015 when Boko Haram pledged allegiance to ISIS. The branch, as per the United States, attacks regional military targets and civilian defence forces and frequently attacks government personnel and infrastructure, and Christians."

Recent US Strikes Against ISIS

Earlier on December 19 (local time), US and Jordanian forces carried out large-scale air strikes against the Islamic State terror group in Syria, hitting more than 70 ISIS targets with over 100 precision-guided munitions, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out overnight and described the operation as a demonstration of "peace through strength." The command also released a video showing footage of the air strikes.
The operation came days after a suspected Islamic State attacker targeted a convoy of US and Syrian forces in the central Syrian town of Palmyra. 

