 'Non-Muslims Subjected To Unspeakable Torture': Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus Govt Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
Ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, in a Christmas speech, criticised the Yunus government for seizing illegal power and persecuting minorities. Highlighting the lynching of Hindu men, she condemned atrocities against non-Muslims and stressed that Bangladesh once exemplified communal harmony. Hasina expressed hope that the people and the Christmas spirit will restore interfaith unity.

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File Pic

Dhaka: Amid ongoing unrest and violence against minorities in Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a Christmas speech, has slammed the Yunus government and said that the "current ruling group" has seized illegal power and is now subjecting minorities to "unspeakable torture."

On the occasion of Christmas, Hasina started her speech by extending greetings to citizens and reminded them that, in the past, Bangladesh had always been a "shining example of communal harmony," reported NDTV.

"The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream," Hasina said.

"It is sad to say that the current ruling group that has seized illegal power is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own religion," she added.

Speaking on the lynching of the Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das, she highlighted that non-Muslims are "subjected to unspeakable torture" under the current regime. She added, "It has also created examples of atrocities such as the burning of religious minorities."

Meanwhile, another Hindu man has been lynched in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Chandra Das.

'India Acted In 'Right Humanitarian Spirit' On Sheikh Hasina': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Amid...
Hasina concluded her address by saying that she believes that the "people of Bangladesh will not allow this difficult time to continue" and that the Christmas spirit will strengthen the harmony between Christians and other religions in the country.

