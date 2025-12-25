 'India Acted In 'Right Humanitarian Spirit' On Sheikh Hasina': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Amid Strain In Ties With Bangladesh – Video
'India Acted In 'Right Humanitarian Spirit' On Sheikh Hasina': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Amid Strain In Ties With Bangladesh – Video

'India Acted In 'Right Humanitarian Spirit' On Sheikh Hasina': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Amid Strain In Ties With Bangladesh – Video

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised India’s humanitarian approach in allowing Bangladesh’s former PM Sheikh Hasina to stay safely while legal matters are reviewed. This comes amid rising India-Bangladesh tensions following protests over the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and visa suspensions. Meanwhile, BNP’s Tarique Rahman is set to return to Dhaka ahead of February’s election.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said India had acted in the "right humanitarian spirit" by not forcing Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return, stressing that she had been a long-standing friend of India and deserved safety while legal aspects were carefully examined.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Statement

"As far as Sheikh Hasina is concerned, India has acted in the right humanitarian spirit not to force somebody back who has been a good friend of India for many years," Tharoor told ANI on Wednesday.

He noted that issues related to extradition involved complex legal provisions, treaties and exceptions, which only a limited number of people fully understood.

"I would leave it to the government to do the appropriate consideration. But in the meantime, when we are being hospitable to a good friend, I think we should just allow her to remain safely until and unless the government has studied all those things in much more detail," he added.

The remarks come as relations between India and Bangladesh have encountered another strain following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka, which triggered a wave of anti-India protests amid heightened political tensions.

Hadi, who was a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising in Bangladesh, was killed in the capital, an incident that sparked unrest and demonstrations against the backdrop of growing political instability.

In the aftermath of the protests, the Bangladesh government announced the suspension of visa services in India, following demonstrations held outside Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

Separately, protests also erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man who was lynched in Mymensingh, drawing strong reactions from minority groups and civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, after spending 17 years in exile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, returns to Dhaka on Thursday, in what is expected to be a major political event in the country's history after the ousting of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year during the July Uprising.

Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter, Zaima Rahman, arrived from London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, bdnews24 reported.

Bangladesh will hold a national parliamentary election in February next year.

