Miraculous Escape! Man, His Son Sustain Minor Injuries After School Bus Rams Into Their Bike In Hyderabad; Dramatic Video

Miraculous Escape! Man, His Son Sustain Minor Injuries After School Bus Rams Into Their Bike In Hyderabad (Screengrab) | X

A man and his son had a miraculous escape after a school bus rammed into their bike in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that as the school bus took a left turn, it rammed into the bike. The man fell off the bike while his son was dragged along with the bike for a few metres before the driver stopped the bus.

Dramatic Visuals Of The Accident:

Location : Hyderabad



In India, risk is normal,until it turns into a surprise !!



That biker might have squeezed many times like that before.

That bus driver might have turned many times like that before.



But nobody told them what's wrong !pic.twitter.com/qRGzPPx2Wq — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) December 25, 2025

After the incident, people present at the spot immediately rushed to help the man and his son. In the video, it could be seen that the man sustained injuries on his left leg. He got up and limped towards his son.

The incident took place on December 23 at around 3:12 pm in the Kompally. The man and his son escaped with minor injuries. However, both were not wearing helmets. It is still not clear if a complaint was lodged against the driver of the school bus or not.

Haryana Roadways Bus Collided With A Bike:

Last month, a Haryana roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The incident was caught on camera. The bus was reportedly moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle.

Bus and Bike Collide at Unmarked Haryana Junction, CCTV Shows Near-Fatal Miss



CCTV from a rural Haryana intersection captures a Haryana Roadways bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a motorcycle cuts across without stopping. The bus brakes hard but the bike is… pic.twitter.com/W5gB3Cj4r3 — SA News Karnataka (@sanewsKarnataka) November 28, 2025

The incident took place on November 18 at around 1:20 pm. After the collision, the couple travelling on the bike were flung into the air.