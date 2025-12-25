 Miraculous Escape! Man, His Son Sustain Minor Injuries After School Bus Rams Into Their Bike In Hyderabad; Dramatic Video
A man and his son narrowly escaped serious injury after a school bus hit their bike while turning left in Hyderabad on December 23. The incident, captured on camera, showed the son being dragged briefly. Both suffered minor injuries and were helped by bystanders. Neither was wearing helmets.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Miraculous Escape! Man, His Son Sustain Minor Injuries After School Bus Rams Into Their Bike In Hyderabad (Screengrab) | X

A man and his son had a miraculous escape after a school bus rammed into their bike in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that as the school bus took a left turn, it rammed into the bike. The man fell off the bike while his son was dragged along with the bike for a few metres before the driver stopped the bus.

Dramatic Visuals Of The Accident:

After the incident, people present at the spot immediately rushed to help the man and his son. In the video, it could be seen that the man sustained injuries on his left leg. He got up and limped towards his son.

article-image

The incident took place on December 23 at around 3:12 pm in the Kompally. The man and his son escaped with minor injuries. However, both were not wearing helmets. It is still not clear if a complaint was lodged against the driver of the school bus or not.

Haryana Roadways Bus Collided With A Bike:

Last month, a Haryana roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The incident was caught on camera. The bus was reportedly moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle.

The incident took place on November 18 at around 1:20 pm. After the collision, the couple travelling on the bike were flung into the air.

